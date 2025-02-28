Council investing £1.6m to resurface a number of roads in Bridlington - with last phase to begin on Flamborough Road

The final stage of a major scheme to improve roads and paths in Bridlington is due to get under way in March.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is investing £1.6m to resurface a number of roads in the town, with the last phase to begin on Flamborough Road.

The project began in September 2024 and since then work has successfully been completed on Scarborough Road roundabout, Cliff Road in Sewerby, Sandsacre Road, Clarence Road, Albert Street, St Stephen Road, St Thomas Road, St Andrew Road, and Travis Road, with the resurfacing of North Road to begin soon after Northern PowerGrid’s cable replacement.

The resurfacing of the road and parking bays on Flamborough Road is due to start on Monday, March 10 and last three weeks.

The work will be carried out in three phases, starting at the Promenade/Trinity Road junction and finishing near The Seabirds pub, with working hours restricted to between 9.30am and 3.30pm, Monday to Friday, to avoid peak traffic times.

To safely control traffic on Flamborough Road, side roads will need to be closed in phases during working hours as the scheme progresses.

Signed diversion routes will be in place.

Traffic queues during working hours are likely, and drivers are advised to use alternative routes where possible to avoid delays.

At the same time, footpaths on Sandsacre Road, Clarence Road, Travis Street, and St Stephen Road, St Thomas Road and St Andrew Road will be treated to seal and prolong the life of the path surface.

The work is being carried out on behalf of the council by contractor Thomas Bow.

Coun Paul West, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “I’m pleased we are reaching the final stage of these important road and path improvements for Bridlington.

“This is a major investment in the town and I want to thank residents and drivers for bearing with us over the past few months and for these next few weeks while we finish this work.”

