Council respond to thug who avoided jail after violent outburst left worker with broken back

North Yorkshire Council have released a statement after a Scarborough council worker suffered a broken back during a violent and unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

By louise hollingsworth
Published 17th May 2023, 15:28 BST- 2 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 15:28 BST

The incident happened on Tuesday March 21, at 1.10pm, when Paul Wilson entered the council-run Customer First branch, next to Scarborough Town Hall on St Nicholas Street.

The 38-year-old punched one woman in the face before grabbing and pushing another man who tried to intervene.

North Yorkshire Council’s chief executive, Richard Flinton, said: “I am concerned at the leniency of the sentence in this case and I will be seeking to understand why this was thought to be appropriate for a serious assault.

The violent attack took place inside Scarborough's Customer First branch. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)The violent attack took place inside Scarborough's Customer First branch. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)
The violent attack took place inside Scarborough's Customer First branch. (Photo: Steve Bambridge)
“The security and safety of our colleagues on the frontline of services will always be my number one priority.

“This violent and unprovoked attack is a reminder of the dangers that sometimes exist in these operations and we are supporting our colleague in any way possible following this terrible incident.

“We always keep under review the measures that we have in place to make sure all of our colleagues are safe and I want to go on record as thanking the team at Scarborough who reacted brilliantly to bring the situation under control.

“I would urge everyone to remember that our teams are there to support you in any way they can, often going above and beyond to help those who need it.

“I will not, however, allow for any abuse or attacks on our colleagues for providing these services and expect anyone who deals with them either in person, via email or on the phone to treat them with the respect and dignity that they deserve.”

The attack was reported to North Yorkshire Police via the council’s CCTV operators, who arrested Wilson nearby and took him into custody.

When he arrived at the police station, the violent behaviour continued and he then proceeded to punch a detention officer in the face.

Wilson, of Albemarle Crescent, pleaded guilty to four charges when he appeared at Scarborough Magistrates’ Court on Thursday May 4.

He admitted two counts of assault by beating, assault by beating an emergency worker and a public order offence.

