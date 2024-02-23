Council responds to concerns of potential landslip on Cleveland Way in Scarborough
Concerns were raised on social media after pictures emerged of what appeared to be land about to give way on the cliff tops behind the Scalby Mills pub.
North Yorkshire Council’s corporate director of environment, Karl Battersby, said: “We are aware that there has been concerns raised about a section of the cliff top on the Cleveland Way near Scalby Mills in Scarborough.
"Our coastal team has inspected the site and will continue to monitor it regularly.
“The changes you can see are due to the recent wet weather conditions and are not unusual on the North Yorkshire coast.
“Long stretches of the 100-kilometre coastline are affected by ongoing coastal erosion as a result of natural processes. Cliff losses linked to coastal erosion can occur at any time of the year.
“We advise visitors and residents to take care on beaches and cliff tops, heed the warning signs and visit our website for the latest coastal safety advice, which can be found at: www.northyorks.gov.uk/leisure-tourism-and-culture/beaches/beach-and-cliff-safety.”
Advice from North Yorkshire Council includes treating all cliffs as dangerous - children and pets should be supervised and kept under control at all times, with dogs being kept on leads.
Do not throw any items off the cliff top onto the beach and do not try to access the beach from the cliff top other than from a signed and designated beach access point.
Keep away from all cliff edges as they may be dangerously undercut by erosion and wave action - adhere to any signs or barriers restricting access or warning of danger and do not climb down cliffs as they are unstable and can crumble without warning.