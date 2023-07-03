Council secures £14.5m to improve housing energy efficiency across North Yorkshire

The Government’s Home Upgrade Grant Phase 2 (HUG2) has seen £14.5 million awarded to North Yorkshire Council, and the funding is available to 700 homes across North Yorkshire to help properties worst affected by problems such as poor-quality insulation and inefficient heating systems.

The money will finance the introduction of a wide range of improvements from insulation and solar panels to air source heat pumps and smart heating controls. These measures can save residents money on their energy bills whilst also reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme aims to help households reduce energy use and counter the cost-of-living crisis by providing the opportunity to save money on their energy bills

Rural communities are among those which are being urged to apply for funding to help introduce environmentally friendly measures in homes across the county.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for climate change, Cllr Greg White, said: “We face significant challenges in the fight against climate change and meeting the Government’s plan for the UK to have net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“This much-needed funding stream offers a range of fully-funded energy-saving home improvements to eligible homeowners which will be delivered to March 2025.”

Greenhouse gas emissions from homes in North Yorkshire make up 19 per cent of the total released, and a concerted drive has been launched to bring in a raft of improvements in the county’s housing stock.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In July last year, the council was also awarded £8 million from the Government’s North Yorkshire Home Efficiency Fund. Officers worked alongside colleagues in the district and borough authorities to secure the funding.

The vast geographical spread of England’s largest county means that to co-ordinate a programme of energy efficiency upgrades to homes through sparsely populated countryside communities is both costly and difficult.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for housing, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The funding will improve the energy performance and heating systems of off gas grid private sector homes, predominantly for rural dwellings. Upgrades are tailored to individual homes so that the most appropriate measures are installed.

“It provides an opportunity for hard-pressed householders to get the necessary work done for free and for private landlords to access major discounts.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Private rented properties are eligible to apply, although landlords must contribute at least a third of the total cost of the upgrade.

To qualify for the new scheme, residents must have a household income of £31,000 or less, or via other eligibility checks.

Properties must also be technically suitable for the measures available in the scheme and have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) rating of D or below.