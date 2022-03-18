Council steps in to fund bus services after 45 route is axed by East Yorkshire

The new services follow the commercial decisions taken by East Yorkshire buses to cancel the 45, X5 and 55 services from April.

New bus services have been announced to make sure residents still have access to public transport on two East Riding routes after some commercial services were axed.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is to fund replacement bus services for passengers between Bridlington to York, via Driffield, and Hull to Goole, via Elloughton, from next month.

The new services follow the commercial decisions taken by East Yorkshire buses to cancel the 45, X5 and 55 services from April.

The new services funded by the council include early morning, evening and some daytime routes.

The council invited tenders from bus companies to operate the replacement services, and the following have been put in place:

Services 145, 45 & 46

The new services, taking passengers at certain times between Bridlington to York, via Driffield and some towns and villages in between, will begin on Monday, April 11.

Passengers should be aware that the timetable is significantly different to the current service they use.

The council has been able to retain a peak commuter connection via Market Weighton to and from York, and an evening service between Bridlington and York, which was already funded by the council.

The service will be run by East Yorkshire buses, after it won the contract.

Councillor Claire Holmes, the council’s portfolio holder for planning, infrastructure and housing, said: “The council had no involvement in the cancellations, but I’m really pleased we’ve been able to organise and fund these replacement bus services from next month.

“This has been an uncertain time for passengers on these routes, but our officers have been working hard to make sure these areas were not left without public transport.

“This is obviously an extra financial commitment for the council at a time when the budget for supported bus services is already under pressure, but these transport links are vital for the community.