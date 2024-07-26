Council urges Government to fix ‘broken’ NHS dentistry following privatisation of another practice in Scarborough

Falsgrave Dental Surgery. Courtesy Anttoni Numminen/LDRS

The council’s health boss has said that NHS dentistry is ‘broken’ amid concerns about the end of NHS appointments at the Falsgrave and Alma dental practice in Scarborough.

The privatisation of one of the last NHS dental practices in Scarborough has been discussed at a full meeting of North Yorkshire Council on Wednesday, July 24.

Scarborough and Whitby’s MP Alison Hume said that the decision officially made the town “a top dental desert”.

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Liz Colling asked what the council was doing “to ensure that our children are still able to access NHS dental services across the county”.

Coun Colling said that Falsgrave and Alma’s patients had been advised that they and their children “should transfer over to a private service plan”.

“There are very few NHS dentists left in our area and most are no longer even accepting people onto their waiting lists,” she added.

The authority’s executive member for health and adult services, Coun Michael Harrison, said he was aware that the dental practice had said it would stop providing NHS services in September.

He told the meeting: “In fact, it is the latest in the trend that stretches back 20 years to the start of the NHS National Contract for Dentistry.

“It is viewed as a barrier to delivering better care. It set a fixed unit of dental activity rate back in 2006 and that can disincentivise the provision of NHS dentistry.”

Wes Streeting, the new health secretary, has said that the Government will come forward “with a serious plan to reform the dental contract” and was working to deliver 700,000 new appointments “as a matter of urgency”.

Coun Harrison said that while NYC “does not have a direct role to play in the commissioning or delivery of dentistry” it had several oral public health schemes.

In Scarborough, this included “14 early years providers participating in the supervised toothbrushing scheme and 42 schools in the healthy schools award scheme”.

Coun Harrison said: “Ultimately, whilst closing a practice to NHS patients is a practice decision, and the ICB has a track record of working with providers who’ve given up their contracts, in terms of redistributing NHS dental activity, none of this will fix the root cause of the national contract.

“Without fundamental changes to the national contract, the public will continue to struggle to access NHS dental care.”