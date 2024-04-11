Councillor thanks Prime Minister on behalf of North Yorkshire residents for £2 bus fare cap

Richard Holden MP and Coun George Jabbour outside 10 Downing Street.

In a meeting at Number 10 Downing Street, George Jabbour, who represents Helmsley and Sinnington, praised the impact that the £2 bus fare cap has made since its implementation in January 2023 by Richard Holden MP, the Minister responsible for buses at the time.

As reported by Scarborough News, the iconic Coastliner 840 route, named Britain’s Most Scenic Bus Route, was saved after the launch of the £2 per journey policy, which led to an increase in the number of passengers.

The service connects Leeds, York, Malton, Pickering and Whitby.

More than £3m in funding will be available to improve the sustainability, expand the timetables and preserve the connectivity of the bus network in North Yorkshire as a result of reducing the scale of the High Speed 2 railway project.

Coun Jabbour said: “I was very pleased that I had the opportunity to thank the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on behalf of our local communities for prioritising effective public transport initiatives.

“During our meeting at No 10 Downing Street, I highlighted that the £2 bus fare cap is an example of a policy that has made a real difference on the ground.

“I regularly speak with local residents who frequently mention the importance of public transport in our rural part of the country to enable them to lead independent lives.

“Buses play a crucial role in giving people who do not drive the freedom to travel from one place to another, to do their shopping, to meet with friends and to attend medical appointments.

“Taking the bus also offers an environmentally-friendly alternative to driving with less emissions produced and a reduction in the overall amount of energy consumed.”

Conservative Party Chairman and former Roads Minister, Richard Holden MP, added: “It was a real pleasure to talk to our brilliant Councillor, George Jabbour, about how the £2 bus fare has had such a positive impact for the residents there and for the rest of Yorkshire.