Councillors to consider how to use Scarborough's £20 million Government funding

A roadmap detailing how the town could use up to £20 million of funding to provide long-term benefits for the area is to be considered by members of North Yorkshire Council’s executive on Tuesday next week.

A strategic roadmap detailing how Scarborough could use a multi-million pound investment to drive coastal regeneration and improve the health and wellbeing of communities is to be considered by councillors.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Government confirmed earlier this year that £20 million will remain for Scarborough as part of a national programme to bring major investment to towns across the country.

The funding aims to provide a range of long-term benefits for the area, including reinvigorating the town centre where residents, visitors and businesses can benefit from greater job opportunities and economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also seeks to foster community pride by creating a welcoming, inclusive environment, featuring enhanced green spaces, reliable transport links, and more opportunities for young people to realise their potential.

The Scarborough Neighbourhood Board is responsible for co-ordinating how the Government funding will be spent in the town, working in partnership with North Yorkshire Council.

The group has produced a draft 10-year regeneration plan which sets out its over-arching priorities, as well as an investment plan outlining the key areas where an initial £6.8 million could be spent before 2030.

They include improving the town’s appearance by tidying up public spaces, looking at ways to brighten up shopfronts and streets and supporting the delivery of more leisure and commercial opportunities to stimulate town centre footfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both documents are due to be considered by members of the council’s executive on Tuesday next week (November 4).

North Yorkshire Council’s leader, Cllr Carl Les, said: “This funding provides an important opportunity to make a positive and lasting difference for the communities in Scarborough and its surrounding areas.

“The town is a fantastic place to live, work and visit – but it does need investment, and we hope this funding can help drive economic growth, develop a sustainable stream of job opportunities and improve the health and wellbeing of communities.

“We are committed to ensuring this funding is used in the best possible way to benefit communities and acts as a catalyst for further investment in the town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The chair of the council’s Scarborough and Whitby area committee, Cllr Liz Colling, who represents the Falsgrave and Stepney division on North Yorkshire Council, said: “I am looking forward to seeing the positive difference that can be made in Scarborough as a result of this funding.

“Our communities have told us what their priorities are for the local area, and we will be choosing projects that help address those issues.”

As part of the rebranded Plan for Neighbourhoods, the Government has said that previous work to consult and engage with local communities should be retained and adapted for the new programme.

This includes an extensive public consultation held as part of Let’s Talk Scarborough, which saw more than 1,600 people take part and a range of key priorities identified including a cleaner, more attractive town centre and more frequent bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council also previously worked in partnership with the Scarborough Town Board to develop a 10-year vision document and a three-year plan for investment, which has been progressed and expanded upon as part of the Plan for Neighbourhoods.

The council and Scarborough Neighbourhood Board must submit its ten-year regeneration plan and four-year investment plan by the end of next month to trigger the release of the initial phase of funding.

The delivery of projects is due to start from the spring of next year.