Council’s licensing alert over kennels and catteries as people go on holiday

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding residents that kennels and catteries are subject to licensing regulations. Photo submitted

As residents embark on the summer months in which many families start to head off on their summer holidays in the UK and abroad, there is often the need for family dogs and cats to be well looked after whilst their owners enjoy a well-deserved break.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council is reminding residents that kennels and catteries are subject to licensing regulations and they must be licensed to board cats and/or dogs by the local authority.

Unfortunately, the council has very recently come across a kennels/cattery operating unlicensed in our area.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council has many licensed premises across the area, that can cater very well for the needs of your animals.

The council’s health, safety and licensing team are urging people to ensure they have undertaken checks on a premises before choosing to board their pet there.

Cllr David Elvidge, portfolio holder for community empowerment and voluntary sector at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Whilst we all look forward to a summer break, I know many pet owners have to consider the best options for their beloved animals to be well looked after during that time.

“It is really important residents in the East Riding only use registered and approved dog kennels and catteries to ensure that high level of care is being met.

“Residents can do their own research on the council’s website for approved options and feel safe in the knowledge they have chosen a secure option for their pet during their time away from home.”

Does the premises have a licence?

Details can be viewed on the public registers on the council’s website: www.eastriding.gov.uk/business/licences-and-registrations/available-licences/animals/catteries-kennels/#know-what-boarding-.

They must also display a licence reference on their websites/business accounts.