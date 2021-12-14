Council’s new digital strategy to support residents, businesses and communities across the region

A dedicated Digital East Riding website is launched and is live at https://digital.eastriding.gov.uk/

Digital East Riding’s vision is to achieve more by using technology whilst ensuring council services are responsive to meet the differing needs of its citizens.

The website outlines the council’s digital vision and includes a news section for visitors to check regular updates on developments as they unfold, along with opportunities for residents and businesses to send thoughts and questions through a feedback portal.

Caroline Lacey, chief executive of East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are thrilled to launch Digital East Riding as it is going to take us on a journey where we can deliver our services in a different way. It will benefit our residents directly, delivering our promises to the East Riding and helping us move forward as a council.

“With our ‘digital commitment’, and in particular Digital Customer, we can continue to protect the vulnerable by using technology, helping people to live in their homes for longer using smart technology, such as embedded sensors.

“Likewise, through Digital Place we can help support our local businesses to thrive and help protect the local environment by using new digital technologies.

“And of course, we can continually meet our residents’ expectations where we can provide advice and guidance, along with the facilities to report issues and book and pay for services online, twenty-four seven.”Brigette Giles, head of digital, change and technology at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “Above all, as a council we want to deliver the services and infrastructure our residents need in order to live happy, healthy lives for the years to come.