Council’s ‘please don’t call us’ plea over £150 energy rebate payments

An East Riding Council spokesperson said they were currently receiving a significant number of calls about the rebates every day.

They added the first lot of the £150 payments would reach around 17,000 households who pay council tax by direct debit by the end of this week.

The rebates themselves were announced by Chancellor Rishi Sunak in February in a bit to soften the blow of rising energy costs.

East Riding households who have completed and returned application forms sent out by the council are set to get the money from May onwards.

More than 80,000 households who pay by direct debit, excluding the 17,000 whose rebates are being processed currently, are set for theirs once the Council receives a payment from their account.

The dates payments are due vary depending on when the council debits their accounts for tax which happens on the 1, 5,15 and 25 of each month.

Letters have been sent to those households who do not pay council tax by direct debit, but the Council’s spokesperson said some may not have arrived yet.

Households in council tax Bands A to D are eligible for the rebate and in the East Riding those receiving reductions for disabilities in higher Band homes are also.

A total of 132,330 East Riding homes out of a total of 159,010 are in council tax bands A to D, around 83%.

All of the 4,200 homes in Goole East are in bands A to D, the highest proportion in the area. It was followed by Bridlington West, Beverley North and Anlaby Common, all with 99%.

The lowest proportion of Band A to D homes are in Kirk Ella with 54% North Ferriby and Swanland, 56% and South Cave, Newbald and Little Weighton, 58%.

The council’s spokesperson said: “The Council is working hard to process the £150 energy rebate payments to eligible East Riding households.

“Payments to those who have completed their application and provided us with their bank details should receive payments from May onwards.

“There are significant calls about the rebate coming in daily to the Council’s contact team, and they are dealing with the queries as quickly as possible.