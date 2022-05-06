Count Arthur Strong set to bring his 20th anniversary tour to Bridlington Spa

TV star Count Arthur Strong will be bringing his his 20th anniversary tour at Bridlington Spa on Thursday, June 2.

From his breakthrough Edinburgh Fringe show ‘Forgotten Egypt’ in 2002 to ‘Talking about Himself’ in 2022, Arthur has two decades of memories from his 10 national tours, 15 years of his multi-award winning radio show and three series of his BAFTA nominated TV sitcom.

A spokesman said: “After many years of giving his wonderful lecture talks, Count Arthur Strong has at last bowed to substantial public demand and allowed himself to be talked into making the show about himself for once – and that had never occurred to him before because of him being highly magnanimous.”