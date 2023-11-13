Countdown is on to first-ever Scarborough's Lights Festival - here are some of the highlights

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new arts event will attract more visitors to Scarborough during a traditionally quiet time of year for tourism.

On until Saturday, December 23, it is the first event as part of the Scarborough Fair cultural initiative, which is being funded by £1.2m from the Government’s Towns Fund programme.

Scarborough Lights will involve 15 events and light artworks from the UK and across Europe, at 13 venues across the town.

Under The Garden will be on show as part of the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park. Photo: Koros Design

A total of 10 of the events and installations will have free admission.

Showpiece events include a drone display at Scarborough Castle on Saturday November 18 and the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park throughout the duration of the festival.

Light installations will also be on display in the town centre at Scarborough Library, the town’s train station, the Rotunda Museum, Scarborough Spa, the Town Hall and the harbour.

As part of the festival, artist-in-residence Petra Ingham will be running a free workshop on Saturday November 18, on 2pm, in collaboration with Flemish light artist Peter Snijder.

An artwork called Lilies which will be on show as part of the Winter Lights Trail in Peasholm Park for the Scarborough Lights festival. Photo: Koros Design

She will be supported with BSL Signing by Vicci Ackroyd and the team from the Big Ideas By the Sea festival.

Snijder, in his Fading Light of Ruins project, has created a series of light installation pieces that redefine and highlight the interior of the historic St Mary’s Church.

The workshops will invite people to immerse themselves in these unique surroundings and respond to them creatively, echoing the shapes and lines of Snijder’s work, together forming a collaboration of small drawings.

The recommended age is eight years and upwards with all materials provided.

Visit https://scarboroughfair.uk/events/fading-light-of-ruins-free-workshop/ for tickets for the free event.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for arts and culture, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “Scarborough Lights represents a milestone for us in bringing a greater breadth of arts and cultural events to North Yorkshire."