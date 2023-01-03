Couple celebrate golden wedding at Ellerby Hotel near Whitby - 50 years after having wedding reception there
A couple who married in Hinderwell 50 years ago have celebrated their golden wedding with family at the Ellerby Hotel – the same place where they had their wedding reception.
Wendy Randall, who was born in Whitby and grew up in a terraced house at Runswick Bank Top, wed Jerry Wellington in December 1972.
Her father Jack was the headteacher at Hinderwell Primary – now Oakridge – which Wendy also attended before moving up to Whitby Grammar School.
She went on to train as a speech and language therapist in Leeds.
The couple met when Wendy went to live in Jerry’s aunty’s house in Bristol in 1971 and a year later, they got married.
They eventually moved to Sheffield where Jerry worked as a university professor and Wendy as a speech therapist.
Despite being a winter wedding, the sunny day allowed Jerry’s brothers and other guests to play five-a-side football on the beach at Runswick Bay.