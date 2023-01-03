Couple celebrate golden wedding at Ellerby Hotel near Whitby - 50 years after having wedding reception there

Jerry and Wendy Wellington celebrate their golden wedding with family at the Ellerby Hotel.

Wendy Randall, who was born in Whitby and grew up in a terraced house at Runswick Bank Top, wed Jerry Wellington in December 1972.

Her father Jack was the headteacher at Hinderwell Primary – now Oakridge – which Wendy also attended before moving up to Whitby Grammar School.

She went on to train as a speech and language therapist in Leeds.

Jerry and Wendy Wellington on their wedding day in December 1972.

The couple met when Wendy went to live in Jerry’s aunty’s house in Bristol in 1971 and a year later, they got married.

They eventually moved to Sheffield where Jerry worked as a university professor and Wendy as a speech therapist.

