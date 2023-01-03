News you can trust since 1882
Couple celebrate golden wedding at Ellerby Hotel near Whitby - 50 years after having wedding reception there

A couple who married in Hinderwell 50 years ago have celebrated their golden wedding with family at the Ellerby Hotel – the same place where they had their wedding reception.

By Duncan Atkins
Jerry and Wendy Wellington celebrate their golden wedding with family at the Ellerby Hotel.
Wendy Randall, who was born in Whitby and grew up in a terraced house at Runswick Bank Top, wed Jerry Wellington in December 1972.

Her father Jack was the headteacher at Hinderwell Primary – now Oakridge – which Wendy also attended before moving up to Whitby Grammar School.

She went on to train as a speech and language therapist in Leeds.

Jerry and Wendy Wellington on their wedding day in December 1972.
The couple met when Wendy went to live in Jerry’s aunty’s house in Bristol in 1971 and a year later, they got married.

They eventually moved to Sheffield where Jerry worked as a university professor and Wendy as a speech therapist.

Despite being a winter wedding, the sunny day allowed Jerry’s brothers and other guests to play five-a-side football on the beach at Runswick Bay.