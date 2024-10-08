Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A couple from Reighton have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ray Jordan, 83 and Brenda Jordan, 84 met in 1962 at the coffee bar at the top of Hunmanby.

They married in 1964 at All Saints’ Church in Hunmanby.

Ray worked on a farm at Grindale and Brenda worked as a housekeeper at Hunmanby Hall.

Ray and Brenda Jordan celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ray also worked at Reighton Gap Holiday Park and Brenda worked as a private assistant lady at Reighton.

Cricket, dominoes, pool and darts are Ray’s main hobbies, while Brenda’s are darts and being a home-maker.

Together, they have a daughter, Helen, who has given them three grandchildren, Connor, Dale and Lily.

The couple also have a son, Neil, who’s married to Claire and given them a further six grandchildren – Nikole, Katie, Sam, Ryan, Hannah and Thomas.

Ray and Brenda Jordan on their wedding day in 1964.

They also have six great-grandchildren, Freddie, Cody, Elliot, Effie, Carter and Finlay.

The couple – who received a card from King Charles – celebrated the 60-year milestone at Hunmanby Sports Club.