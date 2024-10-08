Couple from Reighton, near Scarborough, celebrate 60 years of wedded bliss

By News reporter
Published 8th Oct 2024, 13:55 BST
Updated 8th Oct 2024, 14:45 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A couple from Reighton have celebrated their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ray Jordan, 83 and Brenda Jordan, 84 met in 1962 at the coffee bar at the top of Hunmanby.

They married in 1964 at All Saints’ Church in Hunmanby.

Ray worked on a farm at Grindale and Brenda worked as a housekeeper at Hunmanby Hall.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Ray and Brenda Jordan celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.Ray and Brenda Jordan celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.
Ray and Brenda Jordan celebrate their diamond wedding anniversary.

Ray also worked at Reighton Gap Holiday Park and Brenda worked as a private assistant lady at Reighton.

Cricket, dominoes, pool and darts are Ray’s main hobbies, while Brenda’s are darts and being a home-maker.

Together, they have a daughter, Helen, who has given them three grandchildren, Connor, Dale and Lily.

The couple also have a son, Neil, who’s married to Claire and given them a further six grandchildren – Nikole, Katie, Sam, Ryan, Hannah and Thomas.

Ray and Brenda Jordan on their wedding day in 1964.Ray and Brenda Jordan on their wedding day in 1964.
Ray and Brenda Jordan on their wedding day in 1964.

They also have six great-grandchildren, Freddie, Cody, Elliot, Effie, Carter and Finlay.

The couple – who received a card from King Charles – celebrated the 60-year milestone at Hunmanby Sports Club.

Related topics:ScarboroughCricket

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1882
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice