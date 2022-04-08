Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children aged five to 11-years-old to run across the East Riding during the Easter holidays

The local NHS vaccine team have set up some dedicated walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children aged five to 11-years-old. Photo submitted

Letters from the NHS are being sent to parents/guardians in the local authority inviting them to book their child’s first vaccine.

The local NHS vaccine team have set up some dedicated Covid-19 vaccination clinics for children aged five to 11-years-old.

These walk-in clinics will run from 10am to 2pm – no appointments are necessary.

Walk-in clinics will be held at:

Bridlington Children’s Centre, Butts Close, Bridlington on Tuesday, April 12

Market Weighton Children’s Centre, Mount Pleasant CE VC Junior School on Wednesday, April 13

Withernsea Children’s Centre, Withernsea High School, Hull Road on Thursday, April 14

Beverley Children’s Centre, Coltman Avenue, Beverley on Wednesday, April 20

In addition to these clinics, the vaccination centre at Princes Quay Shopping Centre in Hull (HU1 2PQ) is also providing dedicated slots for children aged between five and 11-years-old on the following dates from 8am to 7pm:

Saturday, April 9, Sunday, April 10, Friday, April 15 and Saturday, April 16.