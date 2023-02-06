Cowshed Scarborough: First look inside newly refurbished burger restaurant

Cowshed Burgers, which is located on St. Thomas Street in Scarborough, is a favourite for locals and the new refurbishment has caused a stir online with locals wanting to check it out.One of the owners said: ”We wanted to give back to Scarborough and give people a nice place to eat. We wanted to raise the level up to encourage other restaurants to raise their game as well. We wanted to elevate the town and make it more of a destination place to come.”