The refurbished Cowshed unveiled.

Cowshed Scarborough: First look inside newly refurbished burger restaurant

The burger restaurant wants to give back to the people of Scarborough with it’s new refurbishment.

By Louise Hollingsworth
52 minutes ago
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 4:45pm

Cowshed Burgers, which is located on St. Thomas Street in Scarborough, is a favourite for locals and the new refurbishment has caused a stir online with locals wanting to check it out.One of the owners said: ”We wanted to give back to Scarborough and give people a nice place to eat. We wanted to raise the level up to encourage other restaurants to raise their game as well. We wanted to elevate the town and make it more of a destination place to come.”

Check out the pictures below.

1. Cowshed Burgers

The new refurbishment has seen the space become darker and stylish.

Photo: Richard Ponter

2. Cowshed Burgers

There are new food and drink specials on the menu this month.

Photo: Richard Ponter

3. Cowshed Burgers

The restaurant caters to dietary requirements, including vegetarian, vegan and food allergies.

Photo: Richard Ponter

4. Cowshed Burger

The easily recognisable logo has stayed the same, and stands out better than before with the new look.

Photo: Richard Ponter

Scarborough