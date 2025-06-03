Crafty community Christmas tree to be made for Scarborough
Calling all knitters, crocheters, and craft enthusiasts! The teams at Dementia Forward and The Salvation Army are launching a fantastic festive project to create a knitted Christmas tree – and they need help.
This special tree will be on display at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas and is set to be a true community creation.
It will be built from handmade squares from local crafters, and topped off with pom-pom baubles made by members at Betton Farm.
People can help support the project by knitting or crocheting 6-inch squares, ideally in shades of green.
Squares can then be dropped off at any of the following locations:
- The Salvation Army, Alma Parade - Tuesdays, Fridays or Saturdays between 10am and 12pm
- Newby & Scalby Library, (closed Thursdays and Sundays)
- Dementia Forward’s Wellbeing Café, Danes Dyke Community Centre – Tuesdays, 1pm–3pm
For dementia support and advice, call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 or email [email protected].
