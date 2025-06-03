Crafty community Christmas tree to be made for Scarborough

By Claudia Bowes
Published 3rd Jun 2025, 11:06 BST
Dementia Forward is the leading dementia support charity for North Yorkshire, providing a wide range of services for people living with dementia and those who care for them.
Calling all knitters, crocheters, and craft enthusiasts! The teams at Dementia Forward and The Salvation Army are launching a fantastic festive project to create a knitted Christmas tree – and they need help.

This special tree will be on display at the Stephen Joseph Theatre this Christmas and is set to be a true community creation.

It will be built from handmade squares from local crafters, and topped off with pom-pom baubles made by members at Betton Farm.

People can help support the project by knitting or crocheting 6-inch squares, ideally in shades of green.

Squares can then be dropped off at any of the following locations:

  • The Salvation Army, Alma Parade - Tuesdays, Fridays or Saturdays between 10am and 12pm
  • Newby & Scalby Library, (closed Thursdays and Sundays)
  • Dementia Forward’s Wellbeing Café, Danes Dyke Community Centre – Tuesdays, 1pm–3pm

For dementia support and advice, call the Dementia Forward Helpline on 03300 578592 or email [email protected].

