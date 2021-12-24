Craig and Wayne raise over £500 for St Catherine's Hospice in Scarborough

L_R: Senior Support Worker Lee Davis , Wayne Appleby, Craig Sellers and Activities Coordinater Clare Tomlinson with Susan Stephenson from the Hospice. pic Richard Ponter

Craig Appleby and Wayne Sellers from Park View House in Scarborough, part of Milewood Healthcare,

Craig, who has Down's Syndrome donned a massive blow up Santa Outfit. He said: "It was nice, but it was very sweaty!"

Wayne said: "It was very good." Both men are hoping to take part in the event again next year.

Craig in his "sweaty" costume

The pair were accompanied by activities coordinator Clare Tomlinson and senior support worker Lee Davis.

Clare said: “It’s been a weird year, we’ve had to diversify and we’ve taken on loads of random activities.

“They are obsessed by Christmas and are massive believers in Santa

“Everyone is on board and we’ve had so much backing from the parents who have gone out of their way to collect sponsors

L-R: Wayne, Clare, Craig and Lee

"Next year we intend to get more service users involved.

“St Catherine’s Hospice is a great charity. Between them they will have raised £535, which for walking around Wykeham Lakes, I think is a lot of money.

"The lads loved handing over the masses of chocolate (the staff have been very generous)."

Thomas Thornton from St Catherine's Hospice said: "A huge well done and thank you to Wayne and Craig for raising £535 at the Santa Dash!

On their way!

"Everyone had a great time at the event and they are planning to take part again next year.

"The guys also kindly brought some chocolates for patients and staff when they came to hand in their sponsor money.