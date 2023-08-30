News you can trust since 1882
BREAKING
Flights grounded as UK air traffic control hit by network-wide failure
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
Labour politician Lord Alan Haworth dead at 75

Craig Charles could play in one lucky residents living room as he announces show at Scarborough Spa

Craig Charles is set to bring his Funk & Soul House Party show to Scarborough Spa this November.
By Louise Hollingsworth
Published 30th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Aug 2023, 16:45 BST
Craig Charles is set to bring his Funk & Soul House Party show to Scarborough Spa this November.Craig Charles is set to bring his Funk & Soul House Party show to Scarborough Spa this November.
Craig Charles is set to bring his Funk & Soul House Party show to Scarborough Spa this November.

This all-new DJ show for 2023 invites fans to enter Craig’s living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts, and much more.

The former Coronation Street and Red Dward star will be heading to the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss your chance to join the ultimate Funk & Soul House Party with Craig Charles.

Get on the guestlist today and prepare to get lost in the music!

Most Popular

As well as the music legend performing in Scarborough, there is also the opportunity for the DJ to perform at your very own house party!

Get ready to funk up your living room with the ultimate party starter – Craig Charles!

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Purchase a ticket to his Funk & Soul House Party show and you could win a live DJ set in your own home.

Picture it now: your friends and family dancing the night away as Craig Charles spins the latest and greatest in funk and soul music.

Entry is simple, once you have your Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party ticket, enter your details on www.craigcharlesfunkandsoul.com for your chance to win.

Winner will be chosen at random after the closing date of 31st December 2023, and the full terms and conditions are on the website.

Related topics:Scarborough Spa