Craig Charles is set to bring his Funk & Soul House Party show to Scarborough Spa this November.

This all-new DJ show for 2023 invites fans to enter Craig’s living room as he delves into his extensive record collection to bring you straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts, and much more.

The former Coronation Street and Red Dward star will be heading to the Grand Hall at Scarborough Spa on Friday, November 17.

Don’t miss your chance to join the ultimate Funk & Soul House Party with Craig Charles.

Get on the guestlist today and prepare to get lost in the music!

As well as the music legend performing in Scarborough, there is also the opportunity for the DJ to perform at your very own house party!

Get ready to funk up your living room with the ultimate party starter – Craig Charles!

Purchase a ticket to his Funk & Soul House Party show and you could win a live DJ set in your own home.

Picture it now: your friends and family dancing the night away as Craig Charles spins the latest and greatest in funk and soul music.

Entry is simple, once you have your Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party ticket, enter your details on www.craigcharlesfunkandsoul.com for your chance to win.