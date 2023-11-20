The former Red Dwarf and Coronation Street star hit the Scarborough Spa stage on Friday, November 17.

The former Red Dwarf and Coronation Street star hit the Scarborough Spa stage on Friday, November 17.

The former actor is best known for his love of music and presenting his radio show on BBC Radio 2 and he brought his Funk and Soul House Party to the coast.

The doors opened at 6.30pm and DJ Pete Le Freq and DJ Toby Spin came to the stage shortly after that. With Le Freq’s dance and electronic music and Spin’s eclectic mix, they were both a guarantee to get the crowd warmed up ahead of the main man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Craig Charles hit to the stage at 9.30pm to a busy, bustling crowd and soon got to work on his evening mix.

The show was called Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party as the star brought the audience into his ‘living room’. Joining Charles on stage were living room furniture as well as memorabilia from his TV days, including a Street Cars taxi sign from Coronation Street.

Craig Charles delved into his extensive record collection from over the years and brought straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts and mixed them with some more modern funk in the form of the likes of Bruno Mars.

Ending the set with a 10-minute long version of Sylvester’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’, the crowd didn’t want the show to end and could have danced all night long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reporter Louise Hollingsworth had a thoroughly wonderful evening dancing with the crowd and two-stepping away to the groovy beat.

The star engaged with the crowd and proved his DJ skills with a full on groove set.