Craig Charles funks up Scarborough Spa during ultimate soul show
The former actor is best known for his love of music and presenting his radio show on BBC Radio 2 and he brought his Funk and Soul House Party to the coast.
The doors opened at 6.30pm and DJ Pete Le Freq and DJ Toby Spin came to the stage shortly after that. With Le Freq’s dance and electronic music and Spin’s eclectic mix, they were both a guarantee to get the crowd warmed up ahead of the main man.
Craig Charles hit to the stage at 9.30pm to a busy, bustling crowd and soon got to work on his evening mix.
The show was called Craig Charles Funk & Soul House Party as the star brought the audience into his ‘living room’. Joining Charles on stage were living room furniture as well as memorabilia from his TV days, including a Street Cars taxi sign from Coronation Street.
Craig Charles delved into his extensive record collection from over the years and brought straight-up groove bangers, exclusive funk and soul cuts and mixed them with some more modern funk in the form of the likes of Bruno Mars.
Ending the set with a 10-minute long version of Sylvester’s ‘You Make Me Feel (Mighty Real)’, the crowd didn’t want the show to end and could have danced all night long.
Reporter Louise Hollingsworth had a thoroughly wonderful evening dancing with the crowd and two-stepping away to the groovy beat.
The star engaged with the crowd and proved his DJ skills with a full on groove set.
The crowd danced away throughout the whole set in what is guanteed to be a night talked about for a while.