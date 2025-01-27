Craig David brings TS5 Party Night to outdoor venue

By Duncan Atkins
Published 27th Jan 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 27th Jan 2025, 10:01 BST
Craig David is to bring his hit TS5 show and his biggest hits to the Yorkshire coast this summer when he headlines TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

The chart-topping performer and R&B icon will play the UK’s biggest open air concert arena on Saturday July 19.

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday January 31.

TS5 has come to epitomise Craig David’s skill as a multifaceted performer – singing, MC’ing and DJ’ing all at once – securing its status as an unmissable party and fan favourite.

Craig David is coming to Scarborough Open Air Theatre in July 2025.

And with more than 1.5 million people worldwide experiencing TS5 to date, the growth of the brand is an unstoppable force.

Craig said: “I cannot wait to bring my TS5 show to Scarborough and the beautiful Yorkshire coast in July.

"2025 is a massive year for me, as it’s the 25th anniversary of my debut album, and my debut number one single.

"What better way to celebrate than bringing the party to Scarborough this summer.”

TS5 started out as the most exclusive pre-party hosted by Craig at his penthouse home in Miami.

Craig’s set combines massive old skool anthems from R&B to Swing beat, to Garage and Bashment, while merging current chart-topping House hits.

Before the success of his solo career, Craig started out as a DJ working the UK club circuit.

He then went on to sell more than 15 million albums as an artist, enjoying 14 Top 10 hits and achieving multi-platinum status in more than 20 countries.

Visit scarboroughopenairtheatre.com for tickets and more information about TK Maxx presents Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

