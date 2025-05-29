"Create new memories and protect old ones": North Yorkshire Libraries launch memory bags to help those living with dementia

Area librarian Catherine Barlow (left), and library visitor Enid Cheetham.

Residents and families affected by dementia are being offered support from North Yorkshire libraries with the launch of a scheme aimed at unlocking memories.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Memory bags are now available to pick up from libraries across North Yorkshire, which include items, books, and activities for individuals or groups to improve their quality of life.

The bags and their contents aim to promote conversations between people with memory loss as well as their family and friends.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bags contain a selection of books from the Reading Well dementia collection, jigsaws, and sensory items such as fidget toys and scents.

North Yorkshire Council’s member champion for older people, Cllr Caroline Dickinson (second left), with library staff and visitors at the launch event at Skipton Library.

They also include tactile-themed items such as gardening gloves, a gym towel and bean bags, and items to reminisce over such as seaside posters and sport programmes.

Library users can also take away items including hidden disability lanyards and a copy of the ‘blue book’, which contains a summary of support and activities for people living with dementia.

A booklet containing information to support making new memories, collecting old ones, and supporting people and families living with memory loss is also available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for libraries, Cllr Simon Myers, said: “The initiative aims to support people with memory loss and their families, and enable them to discover ways to create new memories and protect old ones.

The contents of a memory bag, which aim to promote conversations between people with memory loss as well as their family and friends.

“The resources included in the memory bags will provide talking points and encourage more people to see what their local library has to offer.

“The bags provide a variety of self-help activities that you can try to support you and your loved ones to live with memory loss.”

Figures from Alzheimer's UK found that 26,233 people over the age of 65 are living with dementia in North Yorkshire and the Humber, but only 15,807 of these people have received a recorded diagnosis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A support service manager with Dementia Forward, Claire Burke, said: “It has been great to be involved in the development of the memory bags. They will prompt memories that can unlock conversation and bring stories to life.

“We look forward borrowing memory bags for use at our wellbeing groups and respite services and also encouraging people to visit their library to access the bags for themselves.”

Bags can be borrowed from your local library for up to three weeks.

Find your local library at www.northyorks.gov.uk/local-libraries. If a bag is not available, you can reserve it free of charge.