Creation of beauty parlour proposed for shop space on Scarborough’s Bar Street

A shop space on Scarborough’s Bar Street could be converted into a beauty parlour if the plan receives council approval.

Richard Booth has submitted an application to convert the retail premises on 26 Bar Street, Scarborough, into a beautician’s as well as adding a new shop front at the site.

The building, which is located in the conservation area of the town centre, has a retail shop on the ground floor with three stories of offices above it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The current timber shopfront is “central between two doors, with one leading to the shop and one to the offices”.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to a statement submitted by the applicant, the beauty parlour would use the same entrance door but with a new three-panel glazed insertion which would match the existing dimensions.

It states: “This new three-panel section will be from the heritage uPVC range with clear glazing and a frosted glass finish to the bottom half of the glazing for privacy for the users.

“It is proposed to change the colour of the shopfront to white including the new frame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of access, the applicant has said that the current threshold will be retained along with the shopfront “to provide the same access standards as existing”.

They added: “The office access door will also be the same as existing with no changes.”

The council’s environmental health team has said that from a commercial regulation perspective, it had “no adverse comments for the conversion and change of use”.

However, officers stated that if the application goes ahead, any activities “such as microblading, tattooing, acupuncture, piercing is to be carried out then the operator needs to apply to us for relevant registration”.