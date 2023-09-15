Crematoriums donate £82,000 in metal recycling scheme across North Yorkshire - including Scarborough and Harrogate

Charities have received almost £82,000 over the last year from North Yorkshire’s crematoriums as part of a metal recycling scheme.

North Yorkshire Council’s bereavement services have raised the funds through the recycling of metals recovered from cremations with consent from the bereaved families.

The recycled metals include those used in the construction of the coffins and in orthopaedic implants such as hip, knee and replacement joints.

There are four crematoriums in North Yorkshire, including Stonefall in Harrogate and Woodlands Crematorium in Scarborough.

The council works in partnership with the Institute for Cemetery and Crematorium Management (ICCM) and BRUCE Metals to choose local charities to receive donations.

Over the last year, Woodlands Crematorium donated about £4,750 to Saint Catherine’s Hospice, and £19,000 to The Rainbow Centre which supports vulnerable people in crisis.

In August, Stonefall donated £6,000 to children’s cancer charity Candlelighters, and £6,000 to the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, which raises money for state-of-the-art hospital equipment and services that the NHS cannot provide.

Charter mayor of Harrogate, Cllr Michael Harrison, said: "I was delighted to present the cheque to such a worthwhile cause. The charity, run by volunteers, helps ensure patients of Harrogate Hospital have the most pleasant experience possible, often during an unsettling time.

"I'd like to thank those families who, during a difficult time, have consented to us recycling metals recovered. By raising this money, everyone involved has done their bit to helping local charities.”

Friends of Harrogate Hospital chair, John Fox, said: “We are extremely grateful for this generous donation to support our future work.

“As well as thanking the ICCM for their generosity, I’d like to thank our former mayor, Trevor Chapman, for nominating us and the council’s bereavement services.

“We look forward to inviting them all to join us when we hand over the equipment funded by this donation.”

North Yorkshire Council has recently achieved a gold standard in the Charter for the Bereaved Assessment Process for Burial and Cremation from the ICCM.

It aims to promote the improvement of cemeteries, crematoria and public services for the disposal of the deceased and promote the advancement and welfare of people employed in the industry.

To become a member of the Charter for the Bereaved, an authority must show that it is able to satisfy basic charter rights connected with funerals. The charter also contains objectives and targets that help authorities to set priorities for future development and improvement.

To achieve this gold standard, North Yorkshire Council has shown its commitment to improving the service, and continues to support bereaved families and ensure they can arrange a meaningful funeral service that meets their own specific needs and requirements.

North Yorkshire Council’s executive member for managing our environment, Cllr Greg White, said: "I’m delighted that we’ve received this gold standard accreditation.

"Our bereavement services team are passionate about what they do and pride themselves on delivering the best possible services and guidance to everyone, who at that moment in time, needs compassion and support.

"We remain committed to providing a service that communities across North Yorkshire would expect, and this accreditation in bereavement services recognises this."