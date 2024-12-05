Cricket legend and correspondent Jonathan Agnew looks ahead to Scarborough Spa show

Jonathan Agnew is bringing his show to Scarborough Spa.

Cricket legend and BBC correspondent Jonathan Agnew is back to provide some wicket wisdom and unforgettable anecdotes in his 2025 tour An Evening With Aggers, which is coming to Scarborough Spa.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After scoring big with audiences on his Aggers and Tuffers tour, Agnew is back to hit it out of the park.

Join ‘Aggers’ in Scarborough on Sunday March 23 as he takes you on a journey through his storied career, sharing never-before-heard and hilarious stories.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From his time commentating on the Olympics in Rio – covering unusual sports like equestrian racing and target shooting – to what he considers a highlight of his career, announcing the intense final moments of the iconic 2019 Super Over win, Agnew's tales are certain to captivate.

​Scarborough's North Marine Road cricket ground.

He will also reveal new insights into his classic moments, his early days learning the ropes under the guidance of the legendary Brian Johnston, rising above the infamous "leg over" incident, and working with the indomitable Sir Geoffrey Boycott.

He took time out to speak to the Scarborough News about his Scarborough show next spring.

"I was given a book by someone the other day called Remarkable Cricket Grounds and it opened at North Marine Road, Scarborough – one of my favourite grounds,” said Agnew, 64.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I got my highest ever score there of 90 against Yorkshire, for Leicestershire, and took 10 wickets too.”

Cricket commentator and former player, Jonathan Agnew.

He is hoping to make more memories when he returns to the town with some uproarious anecdotes and exclusive behind-the-scenes footage.

“It’s such a lovely, intimate way of communicating with people who I talk to on the radio, but on the radio you don’t get the same sort of response,” he said.

"You can come up with funny lines and you’re met with silence but at the theatre, people laugh along with you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I love that relationship and to be there on your own focusses the mind a bit.

“The nice thing about the show is that you don’t have to be a cricket fan to enjoy the show, there’s much more to it than just cricket.

"It’s a very wide-ranging event with videos, audio, a lot of pictures so it’s a full-on production.”

Ashes 2005

One of the most treasured memories for England cricket fans was the 2005 Ashes series against Australia, which produced a string of nail-biting test matches as England came from behind to claim the series 2-1 on home soil against the likes of Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath et al.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aside from the drama – and England defeating a world class line-up of Baggy Greens - the series did a huge amount to promote the popularity of the sport, as Agnew recalls.

"2005 was a classic and what you cry out for in cricket and all sports are those sorts of events that get people involved in the sport,” he said.

"I hope that people listening to me on the radio think ‘I like the sound of this cricket thing, I might get involved with watching or playing’ and if we manage to encourage people to do that, we are doing our job.”

His favourite moment commentating was in 2019 when, against all odds and staring defeat in the face, Ben Stokes hit an astonishing 135 not out at Headingley to give England one of their greatest victories to keep the Ashes series against Australia alive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

England still needed 73 when Stokes was joined at the crease by last man Jack Leach.

"Only test cricket can do that,” said Agnew.

"You can watch as many T20 and franchised games, but nothing will come close to that in terms of nerve.

"England would have lost that Test 99 times out of 100 but Stokes got them through and to be commentating on that at the end was the highlight of my career.

"He is an extraordinary cricketer and I would have liked to have played under Stokes.”

Bazball

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So what does Agnew make of Bazball – the aggressive, attacking style of play taken on by England in recent Test match series?

“We lost in the Caribbean [to the West Indies, in 2021-22], that was a ghastly finish and something had to be done,” said Agnew.

"Under Stokes and Brendan McCullum, it freshened the minds of by and large the same players and it put a very positive attitude into their minds.

"Bazball got them through but I think it’s had its day.

"I’m just wary a bit that in the last Test match against New Zealand, England played well with a more disciplined, pragmatic and common sense approach, but they were appalling against Pakistan with a more kamikaze side to their play.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Positive thoughts and positive cricket – absolutely – but it’s ebb and flow over five days of Test cricket.”

2025

Agnew is looking forward to a “massive year” coming up.

Aside from his tour, he is looking forward to England continuing their series against New Zealand, before entertaining India in summer 2025 and the year culminating in the next Ashes series Down Under.

"That will define a number of players’ careers,” he said.

"Joe Root has never scored a hundred in Australia.”

And there was no doubt in his mind that Yorkshire’s Root will eventually become the leading run-scorer in Test cricket history – he is currently 3,200 runs behind India’s Sachin Tendulkar.

Tickets for Agnew’s Scarborough show on March 23 are on sale now and available from www.fane.co.uk/aggers.

“I’m looking forward to talking about my time in the commentary box on Test Match Special, my favourite characters from the game and sharing a few familiar old stories,” he added.