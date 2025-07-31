Crocheted seaside characters give colourful makeover to part of Whitby West Cliff

Members of a crafting group have created some colourful seaside characters currently adorning part of Whitby West Cliff.

Claire Spenceley, one of the Crabby Crafters group, said: “I had always wanted to set up a group where people of any ability, could come along and try their hand at different crafts as well as a social gathering to encourage friendships to form over tea, coffee and cake.

"The group started in 2023 with five members and has now grown in size to 30-plus.

"I had always wanted to yarn bomb somewhere and asked the group if they wanted to be involved, five of us crocheted and knitted all the creatures and things and several others got involved with wrapping the letters and knitting lots of squares.

Seaside-themed characters on display by the Crabby Crafters. photo: Brian Murfield.

"It depicts what you might expect to see in a day at the seaside.”

Claire thanked Rachel at the crazy golf on the West Cliff for letting them use her fence for our display.

If anyone is interested in joining the group we can be found on Facebook @crabby crafters, or just go along to Sneaton Village Hall at 6.30pm on a Wednesday evening.

Crabby Crafters' creations on the cliff. photo: Brian Murfield

