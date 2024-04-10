Crowdfunding campaign for documentary on the Whitby visit that inspired Bram Stoker to write Dracula

Film-maker and writer John West.

The documentary, written by John West, will be narrated by Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker and will feature Bram's visit to Whitby and how that trip helped inspire the classic horror character.

Mr West said: “We are looking to raise £20,000 which will enable us to travel to the locations that require interviews of those who will appear on camera, as well as cover the cost of the filming/sound recording, editing, colour correcting, composition of the documentary music and sound effects and complete a full sound mix and broadcast files for distribution.

"The film will be shot on 4K broadcast cameras.

“We have many unique perks which include a signed copy of the script [by Stoker, West, and director Jason Figgis, a copy of the film, and the soundtrack, a limited edition portrait of Bram Stoker, and a signed copy of Mr West’s book, Britain's Haunted Land.”

Bram Stoker’s Dracula is one of the most successful novels in history, fascinating people since its publication in 1897.

Mr West said: “The novel has never been out of print and has been translated into 30 languages and sold in over 120 countries worldwide.

"Count Dracula is now regarded as one of the most famous fictional characters in history.

"The image of the undead vampire as a symbol of evil is now firmly embedded in our collective consciousness, thanks to Stoker.

“Paradoxically, Dracula has also become a symbol of forbidden lust thanks to the later portrayals of the character by Bela Lugosi, Christopher Lee, and Frank Langella.

“But what of Bram Stoker, the man behind the creation?

"Sadly, he left no autobiography and precious little first-hand source material for us to better understand his life and inspirations for his writing of Dracula.

"For most, he is a shadowy or unknown figure, a man long since eclipsed by the character he created.

“However, by examining his private journals, notes, and the memories of those who knew him we can piece together an account of his life and learn much about the man who became the father of Dracula.”

The documentary narrated by Dacre Stoker looks at the life of his illustrious ancestor, the author of Dracula, one of the greatest horror novels ever written.

Using unique illustrations and photos from the time, it will cover his early life, his mysterious childhood illness, his days as a student in Dublin, his successful career as Sir Henry Irving’s theatre manager at the Lyceum, and, of course, how he came to write Dracula, his most famous work.

The documentary will also look into how Bram Stoker gathered his research in different libraries and archives and how he utilised the vampire myth to bring to life literature’s greatest horror icon.

It is to be directed and edited by Jason Figgis, award-winning IFTA-nominated film and TV director, with original music by Emmy-nominated composer Michael Richard Plowman.

Extracts from the diaries of Mina Murray are performed by British actress Gemma Gordon.