Crowds turn out to cheer on brave soapbox wacky racers at South Marine Drive event

Zooming down the ramp on South Marine Drive. Photo: Richard Ponter.

The free event, funded by Yorkshire Coast BID, raised money for a variety of charities and schools, with proceeds going to Bridlington RNLI, Yorkshire Air Ambulance and more good causes.

People enjoyed the exciting spectacle as a variety of teams careered from the starting ramp as they put their soapbox cart builds to the test, all in hope of being crowned Super Soapbox Champions.

Commenting on the successful event, Yorkshire Coast BID Chair, Clive Rowe-Evans, said: “East Riding of Yorkshire Council have been a great support in setting up this fantastic event.

People line the route to experience the thrills and spills on Sunday. Photo: Richard Ponter

“Bridlington provides a great backdrop for the Super Soapbox, and the event was the perfect opportunity to showcase why people should visit the town and its surrounding area.”

Steering the ‘Del Boy’ soapbox along the course on Sunday. Photo: Richard Ponter

All dressed up and ready to go at Bridlington’s Super Soapbox Challenge. Photo: Richard Ponter

Smoke builds extra tension as another soapbox takes the challenge. Photo: Richard Ponter

