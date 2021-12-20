Crowds turn out to enjoy Bridlington Old Town Street Festival Day
A good-sized crowd turned out to enjoy the second Street Festival Day in Bridlington’s Old Town on Sunday.
The Regeneration Of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT) group had organised a packed day of events, including a Steam Punk parade, the Bridlington Pipe Band; Bridlington Excelsior Band; Coastal Voices; A Street Organ; Accordionist; Punch and Judy, Victorian-style rides, Ben Couper on violin and the Makara Morris dancers.