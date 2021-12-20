Crowds turn out to enjoy Bridlington Old Town Street Festival Day

A good-sized crowd turned out to enjoy the second Street Festival Day in Bridlington’s Old Town on Sunday.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:50 am
The Coastal Voices choir entertains visitors at the Street Festival Day in Bridlington’s Old Town. Image by TCF Photography

The Regeneration Of Bridlington Old Town (ROBOT) group had organised a packed day of events, including a Steam Punk parade, the Bridlington Pipe Band; Bridlington Excelsior Band; Coastal Voices; A Street Organ; Accordionist; Punch and Judy, Victorian-style rides, Ben Couper on violin and the Makara Morris dancers.

Visitors descend on Bridlington’s Old Town for the Street Festival Day. Image by TCF Photography
More Steam Punks at the festival. Image by TCF Photography

Youngsters enjoy the Punch and Judy show at the festival. Image by TCF Photography
Four Steam Punks pose for photographer Thomas Fynn.
Delivering a slice of festive music. Image by TCF Photography
