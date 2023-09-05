Crumbling concrete: Scarborough's YMCA closes part of building after concerns of RAAC

The YMCA in Scarborough is the second company to announce it has closed part of its building following concerns that there may be Reinforced Autoclaved Aerated Concrete (RAAC), or crumbling concrete.

The YMCA have closed part of their building after they saw a crack in part of the concrete, and due to the age of the building, decided to close part of the building whilst they wait for a professional survey.

Liam Downey, General Manager at YMCA, said: “We identified a part of our building that could contain RAAC concrete based on BBC News reports regarding the current building issues in schools.

"This combined with the 1960s build date and the fact we are an old school raised alarm in our team. On closer inspection we noticed a crack in part of the concrete.

“We made the immediate decision to close the majority of the premises until a review by a professional can be made.”

The Community Desk, including all Paypoint, YODEL and Stasher transactions will take place at the Theatre Entrance until futher notice.

Citizens Advice and Blueberry Academy are unaffected.

At this time, YMCA Theatre is open for productions and Twilight’s production is going ahead as planned.

Mr Downey continued: “All other activities are to be considered cancelled at this moment until we get further updates. I know that some of our users such as PDC have found alternative venues, please contact your dance school or company for further information.”

For any enquires, email [email protected]

In addition to the closure of some YMCA buildings, Scalby School has been asked to close the buildings affected, meaning it now won’t open for the 2023/24 school year until Monday, September 11.

The school is required to make suitable arrangements to continue the education of their 1000 pupils until safety work can be carried out.