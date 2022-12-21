As part of the university’s collaboration with the theatre, third year actors on the BA Hons Acting Degree rehearsed for four weeks for the show, Sammy the Shoemaker’s Impossible Day.

Written and directed by Cheryl Govan, the show is described as a Christmas story full of heart and fun with a strong message about belonging and friendship. It is being signed in basic Makaton throughout by the company who have learnt this for the show.

CU Scarborough has developed strong ties with the Stephen Joseph Theatre and the opportunity to take part in the Christmas show gives students the chance to work closely with stage professionals, providing them with vital industry experience.

Acting students from CU Scarborough.

Paul Robinson, Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, said: “We’ve been working with these students throughout their three years on the CU Scarborough Acting course - we’re thrilled to see the results this Christmas!

"We hope they’ve learned as much from us as we have from them.”

Diana Logan, Course Leader for Acting at CU Scarborough, added: “CU Scarborough and Stephen Joseph Theatre have designed the BA Hons Acting course to be industry relevant, focused and career driven.

"This is a very exciting course where staff and students come together to create something special, exploring all areas for employability within industry.

“We are very proud of this collaboration and the experience our students have whilst training on the beautiful Yorkshire Coast.”

Last year, 10 students performed in a Christmas production at the theatre The Giant Who Had It All (And Then Lost It…), preparing for the show in their own Covid bubble.

The collaboration between the SJT and CU Scarborough ensures that employability is embedded from the outset of students’ studies.

Aside from learning acting skills, students are introduced to business concepts including marketing, budgeting and entrepreneurship, in order to ensure that graduates are able to market themselves as professionals.

