Cultivating friendships at the Farmer's Breakfast in Lythe near Whitby

Sandra Hunt-Brown and Barbara Baker from Hinderwell examine a piece of Whitby jet.

The group, which meets once a month in Lythe Village Hall not only share breakfast together, they also invite a range of guest speakers and organise day trips to local places of interest such as Ryedale Folk Museum and boat trips from Whitby harbour with Wet Wheels.

This month’s fascinating presentation was by Imogen Redvers-Jones from Whitby Jet Heritage Centre who spoke about being a third generation jet carver and the history of Whitby Jet.

Rural Activities Coordinator, Isabelle Harrison, said: “It is an important social gathering for those who can’t get out a lot and who find themselves isolated and it shows a good collaboration of the charity working with local businesses.

Imogen Redvers-Jones displays a piece of jet to those in attendance

“It is great that we are able to be so positive and active after all the doom and gloom of the past few years.”

Imogen Redvers-Jones gives a presentation on Whitby Jet at the Farmer's Breakfast in Lythe

Margaret Harrison and Anne Prudom enjoy a bacon sandwich

Tea for everyone at the Farmer's Breakfast

Valerie Ward from Staithes with Mary Welford from Hinderwell enjoying a cup of tea