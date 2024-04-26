Customers raise concerns after CCTV installed in toilets at The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough

The Lord Rosebery in Scarborough

A post on the site queried the legality of the installation and led to one user stating “talk about stagefright!”

JD Wetherspoon has been installing CCTV cameras in toilets since 2022 with the aim of making them safer places for both staff members and customers.

A statement on the JD Wetherspoon legal policies page states: “We operate CCTV in all of our pubs and hotel reception areas (including toilets’ communal areas) to maintain the security of our property and for the safety of our employees/customers and the prevention of crime and disorder.

“Pub management and door staff may also wear a mobile CCTV recording unit (body cam) which records sound, as well as images.”

Wetherspoon spokesman Eddie Gershon said of The Lord Rosebery installation: “CCTV covering the communal sink areas only of both the male and female toilets of the pub are in place.

“The cameras do not cover the urinals or cubicles.

“The decision to install the cameras was taken to promote customer and staff safety.

“It augments the existing CCTV system in the rest of the pub which is in place for the same reason.