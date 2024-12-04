Cyclist raises £2000 for Westway Open Arms in Eastfield

Bernie Brown from Westway Open Arms receives the cheque for £2,000 from David Birkinshaw

A Scarborough man has completed a three-day cycling challenge to raise money for Westway Open Arms in Eastfield.

Freemason David Birkinshaw, a member of the Old Globe Lodge no 200 in Scarborough, took on the Coast and Castles Cycle Challenge from Edinburgh to Tynemouth, a distance of 196 miles.

Mr Birkinshaw was one of a group of 38 riders, mostly Freemasons from the North and East Ridings of Yorkshire, who tackled the long-distance event in the name of charity.

Mr Birkinshaw said: “Ages and skills varied as did the charities of choice, from local to national.

“I wanted to raise funds for Westway Open Arms, Eastfield, an organisation close to my heart.

“With the generosity of fellow Masons and friends I managed to raise £2,000 (£2,500 with the benefit of gift aid). I thank them all.

“The Challenge was over three days. Edinburgh to Melrose (58 miles), then Melrose to Bamburgh (70 miles), then finally Bamburgh to Tynemouth (68 miles).

“A total of 196 miles climbing almost 9,000 feet. Funnily enough, the last 35 miles on day 2 - Berwick-upon-Tweed to Bamburgh - was the hardest, “Brutal” some said.

“We were led over the finish line by the two sons of a rider who was due to ride with us, but who tragically died six weeks before the event.

“It was an honour to take part and raise funds for such a great cause."