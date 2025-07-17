Cyclists gear up for Whitby to Scarborough challenge for Rainbow Centre

By Louise French
Published 17th Jul 2025, 14:58 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2025, 14:58 BST
James and Lisa from the Rainbow Centre will join the bike rideplaceholder image
James and Lisa from the Rainbow Centre will join the bike ride
The Rainbow Centre will hold its first-ever sponsored bike ride on Sunday, July 27, along the scenic Cinder Track from Whitby to Scarborough.

Participants will meet at The Rainbow Centre at 8:15am where all bikes will be loaded into the Rainbow Centre van and transported to Whitby.

Riders will take a short walk across town to catch the 8:50am bus to Whitby, with the ride officially starting at 10:00am from the Cinder Track trailhead near Beevers in Whitby.

There will be planned refreshment stops in Robin Hood’s Bay, Ravenscar and Cloughton.

The ride will finish at The Rainbow Centre in Scarborough, where participants will be greeted by the fundraising team, family, and friends.

Riders can look forward to tea, cake, and plenty of celebration photos to mark their achievement.

James Howard, Fundraising Officer at The Rainbow Centre, said: “We are all really excited about our first Whitby to Scarborough Charity Bike Ride.

“Going forward, all funds raised from events like this will go directly towards helping us purchase a new van — something absolutely essential to the day-to-day running of The Rainbow Centre.

“The van supports our food collections, deliveries, and more.

“The time is right to make this happen — and it’s not too late to sign up. We welcome anyone who’d like to join us!

“We are grateful to Richardson’s Bike Shop on Castle Road, Scarborough, for their generous support.

“They are offering a free bike check for all participants and have also put together a handy "Ride Kit" to support cyclists on the day.

To sign up or learn more, visit: rainbowevents.co.uk or contact James Howard directly at [email protected].

