Dad and daughter RNLI volunteers from Staithes, near Whitby, ready to put Christmas on hold

They’ll both be on-call together this Christmas and know that the call to save lives at sea could come at any time.

This Christmas many of the charity’s volunteers may have to leave their loved ones behind to answer the call.

Over the past decade, RNLI lifeboats have launched over 1,200 times during the festive period.

Dad and daughter Lee and Eleanor Jackson of Staithes.

In the past five years in the North and East specifically, RNLI lifeboats have launched over 80 times and aided 36 people during the festive season.

Lee Jackson, Helm at Staithes and Runswick RNLI and a ship’s pilot for the river Tees and Hartlepool has volunteered for over 30 years at the lifeboat station.

His daughter Eleanor is a Police Community Support Officer with North Yorkshire Police and joined the lifeboat station last June.

Lee explained: ‘I’m immensely proud of Eleanor, as I am of all the volunteers at Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

Lee and Eleanor Jackson, who volunteer for Staithes and Runswick RNLI.

"Eleanor and I get to spend time together doing something that we both enjoy which is rewarding at the same time.

"For Eleanor to be part of the lifeboat crew ‘family’ with me is great.

"On the lifeboat is about the only time she does what I ask her to do!

“This year we’ll both be working shifts in our day jobs over the festive season.

"We’re having our Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve to suit our shifts.

"If the pagers go off though, we’ll put the turkey on hold and will be tripping over each other to get out of the door.

"The volunteer crew at Staithes are used to being on call day and night, no matter what the weather and Christmas is no exception.

“There’s no feeling quite like bringing someone home safe to their families – especially at Christmas.

"Our team couldn’t rescue people without kind donations from the public which fund their kit, training, and equipment that they need to save others and get home safely to their families.’

The RNLI launched its Christmas appeal this week with the charity asking for help to continue its lifesaving work at sea.