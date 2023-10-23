Dalby Forest announce return of Forest Live gigs for 2024

Live music will be coming to Dalby Forest next summer, as Forestry England’s acclaimed concert series Forest Live announces performances will return to the venue in June 2024. (Pic: Forestry Live)

The shows will mark the first edition of Forest Live at Dalby since the pre-pandemic era in 2019 and the first time the concerts are presented in partnership with Live Nation’s Cuffe & Taylor.

In previous years, Forest Live has brought Dalby to life with stunning performances from iconic artists and household names such as Blondie, Kaiser Chiefs, George Ezra, Paloma Faith and Plan B.

Details on artists and dates for Forest Live 2024 will be released in the coming weeks building up to the events.

Hayley Skipper, Director of Operations, Commercial Visitor Development, Forestry England commented: “It’s been several years since the last concerts in the beautiful Dalby Forest. We’re delighted that in 2024 this fabulous setting will be alive with music once again. Welcoming back great artists and audiences to this unique live music experience is really exciting.”

Forestry England uses the money Forest Live raises to maintain these beautiful natural areas for everyone to enjoy, run important conservation projects and keep growing trees.

Last year they planted some 7.4 million trees, caring for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests sustainably and welcoming 291 million visits in 2022-23.

Everyone in England lives within a one-hour drive of one of the nation’s forests.

Over two million people have enjoyed the Forest Live gigs over the last twenty-three years.

Dalby Forest is home to 3,440 hectares, or 8,500 acres, of breathtaking views, endless cycle and walking trails, unique sculptures, a Go Ape course and much more. Coach travel will be available from York and Scarborough.

Forest Live has launched a new website that fans can use to sign up for information, announcements and exclusive pre-sale access at forestlive.com.