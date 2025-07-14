Dalby Forest-based Astro Dog set to hold new photography exhibition in Scarborough - Celestial Adventures II

Astronomy business Astro Dog is to stage a new photography exhibition, Celestial Adventures II.

Nicole Carr and Simon Scott, who run Astro Dog – based at Dalby Forest – have a great passion for night photography, astrophotography and the beautiful Northern Lights.

It was more than ten years ago now that they captured their first photographs of meteors and the Northern Lights and they’ve been hooked ever since.

Last year, the couple were invited to take part in Scarborough ART festival (part of The Scarborough Fair) celebrating local creatives at a variety of venues across the town.

Astro Dog's Nicole Carr and Simon Scott.

The said: “Our exhibition last year proved to be very popular and we were blown away by all of the amazing support and positive feedback we received.

"We even won an award for best debut exhibition which we felt very surprised, honoured, grateful and over the moon to receive.”

Nicole and Simon were already thinking ahead about holding further exhibitions of their photography – so they are excited to announce they will be hosting a new Astro Dog night photography and astrophotography exhibition in The Shakespeare Gallery (previously known as the Shakespeare pub), opposite the Market Hall in Scarborough.

Astro Dog's Celestial Adventures II.

The exhibition will be free and will not require pre-booking.

It will include a few longstanding favourites, as well as many brand new pieces, includiong some of the couple’s favourite images that they have captured on celestial adventures across Scarborough, Dalby Forestry England Dalby, the North York Moors National Park and beyond, including some images that no-one has seen before.

The exhibition will be open from 11am to 5.30pm.

Prints of all their displayed photography and more will be available for purchase.

Orders can be taken at the exhibition and soon prints will be made available on the website www.astro-dog.co.uk too.