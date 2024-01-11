Dalby Forest near Pickering celebrates 25 years of The Gruffalo with exciting adventure
Since 2014, the collaboration between Magic Light Pictures and Forestry England has enchanted families in England, immersing them in the magical world of the Gruffalo within the nation’s deep dark woods.
To mark this remarkable milestone, Dalby Forest is inviting families to join in the festivities and celebrate the Gruffalo’s 25th birthday on an exciting new trail experience.
As part of the adventure, families will be encouraged to work together to search for missing party items while enjoying fun and games along the trail.
People will also learn about the intricate ways plants and animals look after each other.
Available from January 24, the trails will boast five large activity panels, two of which will include interactive elements.
In addition, visitors can expect 15 smaller spotter panels, where they can search for missing party items.
Five rubbing stations will also be scattered along the trail, adding an artistic touch to the adventure while an accompanying trail pack will be available to buy on-site for just £4.
These will include a festive party headband, an activity leaflet for curious minds, stickers, pencils and crayons to get creative, and a woven Gruffalo sew-on patch as a cherished keepsake.
The trail is set to captivate Gruffalo fans of all ages, offering an educational experience in the forest.
Visit https://www.forestryengland.uk/gruffalo-party-trail for more information and updates on this exciting new trail.