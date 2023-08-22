Dalby Forest, near Whitby, launches new treasure trail to search for elusive golden axe

A new treasure trail is being launched at Dalby Forest.

Dalby Forest has unveiled an exciting new two-hour interactive trail, in partnership with Treasure Trails UK, designed to inspire profound exploration and foster a deeper connection with the natural surroundings.

Drawing inspiration from Dalby’s rich heritage of lumberjills, this captivating trail embarks on a quest to uncover the whereabouts of the lumberjills’ elusive golden axe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A treasure trove of riddles, clues, and puzzles has been carefully scattered on Dalby’s accessible Ellerburn trail, just waiting to be solved by intrepid explorers and forest lovers.

Jemma Crusher, Visitor Experience Manager at Dalby Forest, said: “We have long been a fan of scavenger hunts and this takes our forest adventures to a new exciting level.

"We have loved working with Treasure Trails to create something which highlights our incredible history here in Dalby Forest.”

Treasure Trails is a nationwide initiative providing an imaginative way to explore towns, cities and villages across the UK with a self-guided themed walk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jane Harvey from Yorkshire Trails said: “Partnering with Dalby Forest to create a new Treasure Trail has been a fantastic opportunity to get more people out exploring and solving clues in a setting we wouldn’t ordinarily write a trail in.

“The resulting trail brings the fascinating history of the lumberjills to life on an adventure in the forest which visitors of all ages and abilities can enjoy.”

Dalby’s Treasure Trail is available to buy from the Dalby Forest Visitor Centre.