Dalby Forest on North York Moors opens new changing places facility

New changing area facility at Dalby Forest.

A new Changing Places facility has recently opened in Dalby Forest, providing essential facilities for visitors who cannot use standard accessible toilets.

The new facility joins a series of infrastructure improvement projects funded by Defra through the Access for All programme, to enable people with more complex access needs to visit the nation’s forests.

This addition forms part of Forestry England’s commitment to breaking down barriers and reach across society, so everyone feels welcome in these shared spaces.

Jemma Crusher, Visitor Experience Manager at Forestry England Dalby, said: "We are thrilled to announce the launch of our Changing Places facility at Dalby Forest – a significant step toward making the outdoors accessible for everyone.

"This new space promotes comfort and inclusion, allowing more people to explore and enjoy the beauty of the forest.”

Changing Places toilets are designed for use by disabled people who need specialised facilities when they are out and about.

They are larger accessible toilets with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches, and space for carers.

Lisa Keenan, Chief Officer at Ryedale Special Families, said: "Ryedale Special Families are delighted there will be a Changing Places facility in Dalby Forest.

"Our charity regularly uses the forest for family activities, walking, accessible cycling and using the playground.

"Having a Changing Places facility will make the forest fully accessible for all disabled people - this is brilliant news!"

Visit www.forestryengland.uk/dalby-forest/access-information for more information on accessibility at Dalby Forest.

Forestry England manages and cares for the nation’s 1,500 woods and forests, with more than 285 million visits in 2023/24.