Dalby Forest to host day of King's Coronation family fun - see what's happening
As the UK prepares for the Coronation of a new King, excitement is in the air for Saturday,May 6 – and Dalby Forest has a feast of fun family activities to help celebrate the historicoccasion.
With plenty of Royal connections, the nation’s forests are the perfect place to celebrate the King’s Coronation and Dalby Forest has put together some fun-filled activities with a Royal twist to keep the whole family entertained.
So, pack up your picnic and enjoy a low-cost day in nature fit for a King.
Here’s a run down of what’s going on:
1. Lawn game fun – table tennis, bean bag toss and plenty more classics.
2. Crown and necklace making – hosted by Forest Craft & Play, get your creative caps on and use natural decorations from around the forest to create your very own masterpiece.
3. Sceptre making – fit for a King!
4. The Quest for the Missing Crown Jewels – channel your inner detective and head on a treasure hunt to find the missing jewels from the coronation crown.
5. Coronation quiz trail – Get those thinking caps on with our coronation-themed quiz trail and test your monarchy knowledge.
6. Bunting decoration – grab those colouring pencils and design your own bunting which will be displayed in the Dalby Forest visitor centre.
With themed trails, adventure play areas, natural play, safe off-road cycling and lots of space to create your own woodland palace, the woods and forests offer a perfect place for a family day.