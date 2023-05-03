News you can trust since 1882
Dalby Forest to host day of King's Coronation family fun - see what's happening

As the UK prepares for the Coronation of a new King, excitement is in the air for Saturday,May 6 – and Dalby Forest has a feast of fun family activities to help celebrate the historicoccasion.

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd May 2023, 09:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 09:59 BST

With plenty of Royal connections, the nation’s forests are the perfect place to celebrate the King’s Coronation and Dalby Forest has put together some fun-filled activities with a Royal twist to keep the whole family entertained.

So, pack up your picnic and enjoy a low-cost day in nature fit for a King.

Here’s a run down of what’s going on:

Family enjoying a picnic.Family enjoying a picnic.
Family enjoying a picnic.
1. Lawn game fun – table tennis, bean bag toss and plenty more classics.

2. Crown and necklace making – hosted by Forest Craft & Play, get your creative caps on and use natural decorations from around the forest to create your very own masterpiece.

3. Sceptre making – fit for a King!

4. The Quest for the Missing Crown Jewels – channel your inner detective and head on a treasure hunt to find the missing jewels from the coronation crown.

5. Coronation quiz trail – Get those thinking caps on with our coronation-themed quiz trail and test your monarchy knowledge.

6. Bunting decoration – grab those colouring pencils and design your own bunting which will be displayed in the Dalby Forest visitor centre.

With themed trails, adventure play areas, natural play, safe off-road cycling and lots of space to create your own woodland palace, the woods and forests offer a perfect place for a family day.

