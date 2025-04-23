Danby Beacon Trust VE Day 80 Celebration - here's what's happening on the day

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Thursday May 8, the nation will come together to remember the millions that paid the ultimate sacrifice fighting and securing the freedom we all enjoy today.

From early morning when the sun rises to evening as night descends, church bells will ring out, special flags will be flown, town criers will proclaim the victory, the haunting sound of bagpipes will fill the air and, in a final gesture of homage, beacons and Lamp Lights of Peace will be lit to signify the light that emerged from the darkness of war.

And Danby Beacon Trust will remember the fallen heroes in a VE Day 80 celebration.

As part of the VE Day 80 celebration the following programme of events will take place:

Danby Beacon.

On Thursday May 8 at 4pm a service will take place in St Michael & St George Church, Castleton.

Rev Sally Wilson will lead the service and school children from Castleton County Primary school will sing the hymn I Vow to Thee My Country.

This song will also be sung by children at Danby C of E Primary School, Lealholm Primary School, Glaisdale Primary School, Egton C of E Primary School and Goathland Primary School.

Church bells will be rung at 6.30pm at St Michael & St George Church Castleton, St Hilda’s Danby, Christ Church Westerdale, St Mary’s Goathland and St Hilda’s Egton.

A celebration starting at 9pm will take place at Danby Beacon and the Beacon will be lit by Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior at 9.30pm.

Joining in the event will be the band of the Scarborough Sea Cadets and Ampleforth RAF cadets.

Castleton Ladies Singing for Pleasure and individual members of other choirs will sing I Vow to Thee My Country.

Royal British Legion standard bearers will attend and piper, Charles Mitchell, will play Celebratum - a specially composed piece of music to mark the day.

Deputy Lieutenant of North Yorkshire John Senior will read the tribute and a wreath will be laid by representatives from RAF Fylingdales.

Everyone welcome to both events.