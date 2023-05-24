News you can trust since 1882
Danby Lodge National Park Centre near Whitby to host family BioBlitz event

Visitors to Danby Lodge National Park Centre are challenged to find and identify as many species as possible in the grounds, as North York Moors National Park hosts its first-ever family BioBlitz event on Thursday June 1.
By Duncan Atkins
Published 24th May 2023, 14:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:25 BST

The Wild Wild Quest is a free, drop-in activity that helps contribute to the biggest citizen science project that National Parks have ever undertaken.

Help the National Park’s ecologists and conservation teams learn more about the plants and animals that live in the North York Moors.

Get involved with riverfly studies, bird watching and worm charming, meet wildlife experts and discover the special habitats on your doorstep.

Youngsters seeking wildlife at Danby Lodge. picture: Dependable ProductionsYoungsters seeking wildlife at Danby Lodge. picture: Dependable Productions
Youngsters seeking wildlife at Danby Lodge. picture: Dependable Productions
Rachael Poole, Volunteering Development Officer at the North York Moors National Park, said: “We’re marking the start of Volunteers’ Week on 1 June by inviting as many families as possible to get involved with our Wild Wild Quest.

“Every time you leave your home you can contribute to important citizen science research just by identifying and reporting the different species that you see. The Wild Wild Quest will help teach families about the types of life they might find in the woodland, grassland, wetland and heathland habitats of the North York Moors, as well as how they can contribute their sightings to the Look Wild project.”

The Wild Wild Quest is a free, family-friendly event which will allow participants of all ages to connect with nature in a new way.

Children will collect a Wild Passport on arrival, then visit all the habitat zones to earn stamps along the way.

A youngster find a grasshopper (left) and close-up of a grasshopper.A youngster find a grasshopper (left) and close-up of a grasshopper.
A youngster find a grasshopper (left) and close-up of a grasshopper.

The quest takes place from 11am until 3pm at Danby Lodge National Park Centre.

Related topics:WhitbyVolunteers