Danes Dyke and Keld Close Community Group raise £500 for Scarborough RNLI

Danes Dyke and Keld Close community group have presented a cheque donation of £500 to the chair of Scarborough RNLI.

By Louise Perrin
Published 17th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 08:00 GMT

The users of the community centre held several charity events to raise funds for the station including coffee mornings and raffles.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said on their Facebook page: “We would like to thank all those who were involved in raising this donation for us.

"The help and the generosity of their supporters is also incredibly appreciated.

Danes Dyke and Keld Close community group have raised £500 for Scarborough RNLI
"Great work from all involved.”

