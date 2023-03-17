Danes Dyke and Keld Close Community Group raise £500 for Scarborough RNLI

The users of the community centre held several charity events to raise funds for the station including coffee mornings and raffles.

A spokesperson for Scarborough RNLI said on their Facebook page: “We would like to thank all those who were involved in raising this donation for us.

"The help and the generosity of their supporters is also incredibly appreciated.

Danes Dyke and Keld Close community group have raised £500 for Scarborough RNLI