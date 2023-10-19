Daniel O' Donnell: Everything you need to know about tonight's Scarborough Spa show

The musical legend is set to play at Scarborough Spa this evening, Thursday, October 19. (Pics: Scarborough Spa)

Daniel O’Donnell’s career spans more than 30 years, racking up over 15 million album sales worldwide.

The Donegal based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988.

It has turned into an unprecedented and unbroken 35-year span and, in doing so, he has outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna, to U2 and the Rolling Stones.

Doors will open for tonight’s gig at 7pm and the show will start at 7.30pm.

There is limited Pay and Display parking outside the venue and on the approach road leading up to Scarborough Spa, and the South Bay Underground car park is free after 6pm.

The cliff lift nearby runs until 11.30pm.

Heavy rain and strong winds is expected in Scarborough from 11pm tonight, so be careful when leaving the venue after the event.

VIP upgrade is available for tonight’s show, which includes a queue jump and early lounge access (one hour before doors), a complimentary drink upon arrival, access to the designated private bar, access to private toilet facilities, cloakroom facility and access to the lounge during the interval.

Upgrades available to purchase via checkout or the Spa Box Office.