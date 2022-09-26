News you can trust since 1882
Daniel O’Donnell is heading to Bridlington Spa next year - find out more here

Daniel O’Donnell’s career spans more than 30 years, racking up over 15 million album sales worldwide.

By Phil Hutchinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:50 pm
Daniel O’Donnell will be performing at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, May 21, 2023. Photo submitted
As part of his latest UK tour he will be performing at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

The Donegal-based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 34-year span.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10am from bridspa.com, in person at the box office or via phone 01262 678258.

