Daniel O’Donnell is heading to Bridlington Spa next year - find out more here
Daniel O’Donnell’s career spans more than 30 years, racking up over 15 million album sales worldwide.
By Phil Hutchinson
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:49 pm
Updated
Monday, 26th September 2022, 1:50 pm
As part of his latest UK tour he will be performing at Bridlington Spa on Sunday, May 21, 2023.
The Donegal-based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 34-year span.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30 at 10am from bridspa.com, in person at the box office or via phone 01262 678258.