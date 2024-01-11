Dark Skies Festival 2004: see what's going on around Whitby and the North York Moors

New art experiences, simulated space walks and a recently-opened constellation trail will all be part of this year’s Dark Skies Festival, which this year runs from February 9 to 25.

The popular event showcases the International Dark Sky Reserves above the North York Moors and Yorkshire Dales National Parks – and a number of artists have come up with ways that people can enjoy the National Parks’ pristine dark skies.

Electronic dance poets Claire Hind and Robert Wilsmore will walk with a group after dark along Blakey Ridge before reaching a place to listen to the duo’s creative score, The Long Dead Stars, inspired by the North York Moors landscape.

During the return walk people will be encouraged to write their own material using performance writing techniques.

Cygnus and Andromeda over Newton Dale, near Goathland.

There are also several new starry night watercolour workshops being run by artist Ione Harrison at locations including Helmsley and Nunnington, while talented photographers will share how to create mesmerising nightscape and astro images at locations such as Castle Howard and Whitby.

Parents with younger children can try the new permanent dark skies themed trail at either Sutton Bank or Danby Lodge National Park Centres where paper and crayons can be used to rub across a series of brass plaques to create images of ten star constellations such as Orion or Ursa Major.

No dark skies festival would be complete without the astronomy evenings and this year there are several new locations for events, including Birkdale Farm at Terrington in the Howardian Hills.

Astrophysicist Professor Carole Haswell, from Saltburn, will be holding an online interactive presentation talking about the latest research and discoveries of worlds beyond Earth.

Activity-seekers can go on a dark skies walking adventure with experienced guides at beauty spots such as Rievaulx Abbey, Robin Hood’s Bay or the Hole of Horcum.

Dark skies-friendly accommodation will be offering guests an ‘out-of-this-world’ experience including Stay and Gaze packages at The Fox & Hounds at Ainthorpe, near Danby.

Phoebe Smith, Marketing Assistant for the North York Moors National Park, said: “It has now become a popular annual fixture for so many people because of the broad range of events that appeal to all ages.”