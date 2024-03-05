The Pride parade in Scarborough town centre

The colourful event, which will once again be held at Scarborough Spa, celebrates the town’s diverse LGBTQIA+ community, promoting equality and diversity, and in particular the elimination of discrimination on the grounds of sexual orientation and gender identity of those living in Scarborough and the surrounding areas.

Trustee Linzie Ross said: “Scarborough Spa was very supportive last year and we are very happy to be working with them again.

"Our aim is to make Pride bigger and better than last year.

Family friendly fun on the Sun Court stage

"The set up will be the same, with acts performing on the main stage and in the Sun Court and stalls will be laid out around the Spa."

Last year’s Pride saw entertainment from drag artists including Scarborough’s own Krystal Temple who hosted the main stage, Bella de Ball who hosted the Sun Court stage, and Ru Paul’s Drag Race stars Cheryl Hole (Season 1) and Michael Marouli (Season 5), as the Spa came to life in a rainbow-infused day of glitz and glamour.

But it is the legacy of Pride which was the real winner for those involved.

Miss Ross said: “I joined the committee as I thought a pride event would be so important for Scarborough and the area.

Tony and Tony get a little help from Scarborough Police at Scarborough Pride 2023

"I never knew anyone in the LGBTQIA+ community when I was growing up in Whitby which made coming out very difficult.

"Seeing events like Pride happen here and like-minded people in Scarborough will help the young people of the area feel able to express their sexuality and gender.

"To be honest, since last year, we’ve already seen a huge difference. People feel more at ease and feel like there are more places they can go.

"The LGBTQIA+ community are happier in themselves, so we’ve already achieved our goal, but we’re not quite there yet.”

The inclusive event will again boast family-friendly areas for children and a variety of stall holders offering everything from food and drink to advice and support will be at the event.

Miss Ross said: “ We’re still talking to potential sponsors, so if anyone is interested in getting involved, email [email protected].”